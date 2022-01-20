Queen's Brian May Announces First Acting Gig And It's Not What You'd Expect

You're never too old to add something new to your resume, and for 74-year-old Brian May that new gig is acting. In a new interview (via NME), the Queen guitarist announced that he'd be making his acting debut on a CBBC show called Andy And The Band.

May began by admitting that he originally turned down the opportunity to play the Godfather of Rock, but changed his mind after reading the script. “It was very moving because it’s a great story, it’s such a lovely look into what happens to kids and how they lose their confidence and what can be done,” he explained.

In the episode, May will perform a song called "Planet Rock" alongside Andy And The Odd Socks. “It is a good song, I didn’t write it, I did contribute. I’m a person who can’t help sticking my oar in so we did collaborate on it,” he revealed.

He went on to explain how the show is geared towards children who “feel like they’re an outcast – it’s an antibullying campaign built into what they do, which I think is wonderful."

"It must give so many kids confidence who have lost their belief because they’re regarded as something different, a bit odd, and they get bullied,” May continued. “These things are very serious, I have grandchildren now and I know, all over again, what happens in schools, and it’s so easy for a kid to be marginalized."

“You don’t realise how much damage that can do to kids. So it’s grown ups that need to be educated, not just the kids," he added. "All the grown ups that I’ve shown it to have been very moved, some of them have cried, which is great."

The episode airs on CBBC on January 27, and the "Planet Rock" single will be released on February 18. See an announcement tweet below.