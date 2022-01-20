Taylor Swift To Release 'Special' Vinyl For Record Store Day 2022
By Emily Lee
January 20, 2022
Well, this is exciting!
On Thursday (January 20), Taylor Swift was named as the first ever Global Record Store Day Ambassador. For those who may not know, Record Store Day aims to help celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world.
As fans of Swift will know, the 'Lover' singer is a passionate advocate of record stores, as well as vinyl records. Amid the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift did her best to support record stores by sending them signed copies of her latest albums, folklore and evermore. She also made a generous donation to her hometown record store Grimey's New & Preloved Music in Nashville.
The announcement comes just a few months ahead of Record Store Day's fifteenth anniversary. In honor of this special occasion, as well as her position as the first Global Record Store Day Ambassador, Swift will release a "special" vinyl. Details on what, exactly, that vinyl will be are not currently known.
“I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me,” Swift said in a statement. “Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”
“We need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual," she continued. “It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.”
RSD AMBASSADOR (Taylor's Version)— Record Store Day (@recordstoreday) January 20, 2022
Thanks to @taylorswift for putting on the sash and serving as the first ever GLOBAL RECORD STORE DAY AMBASSADOR, helping us celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world. #RSDAmbassador #RSD15 #RSD2022 #April23 pic.twitter.com/D4Jr1eCrMV
Carrie Colliton, co-founder of RSD, released a statement, as well, highlighting Swift as the perfect choice for this role. “The role of RSD Ambassador is, of course, something we take seriously in the sense that it helps us do our job of shining a light on these special places," she said. “We’re pretty picky about the people we invite to ‘wear the sash’, and we always want to make sure those Ambassadors genuinely love record stores and are creative about ways to celebrate them."
"But mostly it’s a title we want people to have fun with, and we know that our RSD 2022 Ambassador loves having fun, loves music, and loves record stores," she continued. “For our 15th Record Store Day, and for our first Global Ambassador, we’re teaming up with a woman who does all that and just happens to be one of the biggest artists on the planet.”
Record Store Day will be celebrated on April 23, 2022.