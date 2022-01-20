Taylor Swift To Release 'Special' Vinyl For Record Store Day 2022

Well, this is exciting!

On Thursday (January 20), Taylor Swift was named as the first ever Global Record Store Day Ambassador. For those who may not know, Record Store Day aims to help celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world.

As fans of Swift will know, the 'Lover' singer is a passionate advocate of record stores, as well as vinyl records. Amid the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift did her best to support record stores by sending them signed copies of her latest albums, folklore and evermore. She also made a generous donation to her hometown record store Grimey's New & Preloved Music in Nashville.

The announcement comes just a few months ahead of Record Store Day's fifteenth anniversary. In honor of this special occasion, as well as her position as the first Global Record Store Day Ambassador, Swift will release a "special" vinyl. Details on what, exactly, that vinyl will be are not currently known.

“I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me,” Swift said in a statement. “Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”

“We need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual," she continued. “It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.”