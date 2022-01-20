This Is Arizona's Most Popular '90s Rom-Com

Pretty Woman, Clueless, Father of the Bride... we've all heard of these popular '90s rom-com films and we all love them.

USDish compiled a list of each state's most popular rom-com just in time for Valentine's Day. The website states:

"So are these classic films still near and dear to our hearts more than two decades later? Turns out our love for the likes of Pretty Women and While You Were Sleeping is still going strong throughout all 50 states.

How do we know? ’90s rom-coms are googled regularly, enough so that we were able to nail down each state’s most popular movie."

According to the list, Arizona's most popular rom-com is Clueless. The classic Alicia Silverstone film is still stealing the hearts of those in The Grand Canyon State.

The most-Googled movies were Clueless and My Best Friend's Wedding, each being the most popular among 12 states.

Other popular rom-coms on the list include You've Got Mail, The Wedding Singer, Notting Hill, My Best Friend's Wedding, and 10 Things I Hate About You.

Click here to check out the full study to see each state's most popular '90s rom-com.