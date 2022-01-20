WATCH: Wisconsin Fan Kicked Out Of Basketball Game For Racist Gesture

A University of Wisconsin Badgers fan was removed from a basketball game after a racist gesture was made towards the opposing team's students.

On Tuesday night (January 18), the Badgers were playing against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Welsh-Ryan Arena.

A viral Tik Tok video shows a Wisconsin fan flipping off the Northwestern student section and then making a slanted-eye gesture towards them.

You can hear the person recording the video shockingly saying "No" as soon as the man makes the racist motion.

The fan was eventually escorted out by police. Then, as everyone in the Northwestern student section cheered, the man, again, made the gesture at them before exiting the arena.