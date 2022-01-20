WATCH: Wisconsin Fan Kicked Out Of Basketball Game For Racist Gesture
By Hannah DeRuyter
January 20, 2022
A University of Wisconsin Badgers fan was removed from a basketball game after a racist gesture was made towards the opposing team's students.
On Tuesday night (January 18), the Badgers were playing against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Welsh-Ryan Arena.
A viral Tik Tok video shows a Wisconsin fan flipping off the Northwestern student section and then making a slanted-eye gesture towards them.
You can hear the person recording the video shockingly saying "No" as soon as the man makes the racist motion.
The fan was eventually escorted out by police. Then, as everyone in the Northwestern student section cheered, the man, again, made the gesture at them before exiting the arena.
As of Thursday morning (January 20), the video has received nearly 900,000 views, over 117,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments.
The University of Wisconsin responded to the incident on Twitter with a statement saying:
"We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent & disgusting.
This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events."
The Wisconsin fan has yet to be identified.
