YouTuber And Olympian Accused Of Purposely Crashing Plane For Viral Views

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether a YouTuber and former Olympic snowboarder purposely crashed his plane in order to go viral.

The FAA confirmed it opened an ongoing investigation last month in relation to a video in which Trevor Jacob, 28, parachuted from a crashed Taylorcraft BL64 plane in the hills of Los Padres National Forrest near Cuyama, California on November 24 in a statement obtained by AVWeb.com.

“The FAA is investigating this event,” the agency said via AVWeb.com. “The agency does not discuss open investigations.”

In the video entitled 'I Crashed My Plane,' Jacob makes the trip from the Lompoc City Airport in Santa Barbara to Mammoth Lakes as part of his plan to paraglide, snowboard and spread the ashes of his friend Johnny Strange in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, an area Jacob said Strange loved prior to his 2015 death in a wingsuit accident.