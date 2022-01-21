4 People, Including Infant, Freeze To Death After Being Smuggled Into U.S.

Four people were found frozen to death just feet away from the U.S.-Canada border after being smuggled across from Canada, both U.S. and Canadian authorities confirmed.

ABC News reports the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and law enforcement officers with the Department of Homeland Security stopped a 15-passenger van carrying two undocumented Indian nationals from Canada about a mile away from the border on Wednesday (January 19), Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed five other undocumented Indian nationals were also located in Manitoba, Canada less than a quarter mile away from the border.

One of the travels taken into custody was wearing a backpack holding children's clothes, diapers and toys at the time of his arrest and told authorities he was carrying the items for a family that had been traveling with the group but got separated as they went through the border during the night.

The RCMP began searching for the family Thursday (January 20) morning and confirmed in a post shared on its verified Facebook account that an adult male, an adult female and an infant were initially found "frozen" to death about 40 feet from the U.S.-Canada border.

The body of a male teenager was located shortly after.

Two other individuals involved with the border crossing were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the Department of Justice confirmed.

The DOJ told ABC News that the Canadian-U.S. border crossing took about 11 hours.