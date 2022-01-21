Brian Laundrie Claimed Responsibility For Gabby Petito's Death In Notebook

The FBI announced it has closed its investigation into the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. Petito was reported missing in September after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home to Florida without her while on a cross-country road trip.

Laundrie was reported missing several days later, and his parents refused to cooperate with investigators. Petito's body was eventually found in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

After an exhaustive manhunt, Laundrie's body was discovered in October in a nature reserve near his parents' home in Florida. An autopsy report determined that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The FBI revealed that Laundrie took responsibility for killing Petito in the water-logged notebook that was found next to his body in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. They did not provide information about the exact wording of his confession.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI's primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family."