Comedian Louie Anderson Dead At 68

Comedian and multi-time Emmy winner Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68.

Anderson's longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed the Baskets and Life with Louie star passed away in Las Vegas Friday (January 21) morning at a hospital where he was being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, Deadline.com reports.

Anderson rose to fame as a standup comedian in the mid-1980s, making his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984.

The Minneapolis native played a flower delivery man in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Maurice, a MacDowell's employee, in Coming to America -- reprising the role in the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America -- early in his acting career.