Comedian Louie Anderson Dead At 68
By Jason Hall
January 21, 2022
Comedian and multi-time Emmy winner Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68.
Anderson's longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed the Baskets and Life with Louie star passed away in Las Vegas Friday (January 21) morning at a hospital where he was being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, Deadline.com reports.
Anderson rose to fame as a standup comedian in the mid-1980s, making his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984.
The Minneapolis native played a flower delivery man in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Maurice, a MacDowell's employee, in Coming to America -- reprising the role in the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America -- early in his acting career.
Anderson later won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program for the FOX animated series Life With Louie in 1997 and 1998, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Christine Baskets, the mother of Zach Galifianakis' twin characters Chip and Dale in the FX series Baskets in 2016, having also been nominated in the category during each of the next two years.
Anderson also served as the host of the popular game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002 and appeared on Celebrity Family Feud in 2017, while also serving as a regular panelist on Funny You Should Ask, a syndicated game show hosted by Jon Kelley.