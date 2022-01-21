Father Accused Of Trying To Kill His Son, 5, By Throwing Him In Icy Creek

A Colorado father is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to kill his five-year-old son. Police said that Michael Ninomiya, 42, took his son hiking on the Cherry Creek trail near Denver and tossed him into an icy creek.

Ninomiya then called 911, claiming his son accidentally fell into the water. When firefighters arrived, they found Ninomiya near a fenced-off drainage culvert and rushed to rescue the boy. They pulled him from the water, and he was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

After speaking with investigators, Ninomiya admitted he tried to kill his son by throwing him into the water and assaulting him until he stopped breathing. He also admitted that he caused the gash on his head before calling for help to make it look like an accident.

He is facing charges of attempting to commit first-degree murder after deliberation, attempting to commit first-degree murder of a victim under 12, and attempting to commit child abuse that would knowingly or recklessly cause death.

Ninomiya's lawyer said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his 20s and has refused treatment in the past.

A judge set his bail at $1 million and said that if he is released, he will be confined to his home and will have to take antipsychotic medication.