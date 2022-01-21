Kodak Black Learns His Fate In New Year's Day Trespassing Case

Kodak was arrested at the top of the new year in his hometown of Pompeo Beach, Florida on trespassing charges which Cohen immediately labeled a "misunderstanding". Black was reportedly in town to gift local families during the holidays by paying off their credit card debt, when the Broward County Sheriff’s Office got word he was in the area and local police ultimately arrested him, claiming he was in violation of a cease-and-desist letter from the local Housing Authority.

Police accused Kodak Black of creating a “disturbances” while shooting a music video on the property and blasting loud music, stating in court documents:

“Your actions have adversely impacted the Property’s residents’ right to peacefully enjoy the property.”

Fortunately for Kodak, all charges have been dismissed and he's fully a free man. The news comes just days after the star made headlines for his racy dance moment during a Florida Panthers game that left fans stunned. However, Kodak denied claims that he having sex at the game, sharing that the young woman in the video is a new artist he's working with.