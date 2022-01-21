Latest On David Ortiz's Chances At Baseball Hall Of Fame Election

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is expected to be a first-ballot inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame later this year.

The Baseball Hall of Fame tracker website, which is run by Ryan Thibodaux, is now reporting Ortiz has received 84% of the 165 publicly known ballots cast so far, as previously reported by CBS Boston.

The publicly known brackets do, however, only account for 44.6% of the estimated 392 ballots known.

Baseball Hall of Fame candidates need to receive 75% approval from voters in order to earn induction.

Ortiz is among three players to receive more than 75% of the public vote, alongside polarizing legends Barry Bonds (77.7%) and Roger Clemens (76.6), both of whom undoubtedly had Hall of Fame worthy careers, but are marred by their respective accusations during the steroid era and, therefore, are in their final year of eligibility to be voted in.

Ortiz and former MLB rival turned broadcast partner Alex Rodriguez headlined this year's list of first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Both Rodriguez and Ortiz are among the 13 first-time candidates and 17 holdovers to be included on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.

The full list of first-time candidates are included below per MLB.com:

Carl Crawford Prince Fielder Ryan Howard Tim Linecum Justin Morneau Joe Nathan David Ortiz Jake Peavy A.J. Pierzynski Alex Rodriguez Jimmy Rollins Mark Teixeira

All returning candidates included on this year's ballot are listed below:

Bobby Abreu Barry Bonds Mark Buehrle Roger Clemens Todd Helton Tim Hudson Torii Hunter Andruw Jones Jeff Kent Jonathan Papelbon Andy Pettitte Manny Ramirez Scott Rolen Curt Schilling Gary Sheffield Sammy Sosa Omar Vizquel Billy Wagner

All votes must be cast before the deadline of December 31 and voting results will be announced publicly on January 25.

Zero players were elected by the BBWAA in last year's vote.