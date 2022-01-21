Megan Thee Stallion & Shenseea Give 'Lick' Lessons In New NSFW Neon Video

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea have set out to give listeners an old lesson in a new, vibrant way. The Jamaican songstress teamed up with the Houston hottie to deliver a WAP-esque tune full of lickable lyrics, in which Shenseea raps:

"Open yuh mouth, Put up mi - (Mm-mm-mm-mm). Make your tongue go (Mm-mm-mm-mm, ooh). Lick, lick, lick. I don't want no man, right (Mm-mm-mm-mm).Open yuh mouth (Mm-mm-mm-mm. Make that tongue go (Mm-mm-mm-mm) (Murda, 'pon my ah, ah, Shenseea)"

On Thursday, the Dancehall star took to Twitter to tease her new single with Megan, tweeting:

“Finna teach you how to LICK. I always wanted to write a suck ***** song…some of y’all need guidance on how to eat."

Earlier this week, Shenseea took to Instagram to reveal the visuals for the spicy new track, sharing:

"Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY!”

No stranger to dropping polarizing tracks, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the BoogzDaBeast produced track, rapping:

"Bust it open, bend over, put my back in it/ He addicted like it got a little crack in it/ Suck it like a crab leg, I’m cracking it/ Take it out, catch your breath, get back in it.”

"Lick" is the follow-up track to Shenseea successful social media banger, "Dolly" and is set to be featured on her debut album Alpha, out March 11 via Interscope. In a 2021 interview with Dancehall Mag, the star opened up about what fans can expect from the album, sharing:

It’s gonna be lit, I’m telling you. It’s going to have different, different vibes. It’s going to have an interracial mix. It’s just a mix of Shenseea and what I have to offer.

Check the full video for "Lick" above.

