Megan Thee Stallion & Shenseea Give 'Lick' Lessons In New NSFW Neon Video
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 21, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea have set out to give listeners an old lesson in a new, vibrant way. The Jamaican songstress teamed up with the Houston hottie to deliver a WAP-esque tune full of lickable lyrics, in which Shenseea raps:
"Open yuh mouth, Put up mi - (Mm-mm-mm-mm). Make your tongue go (Mm-mm-mm-mm, ooh). Lick, lick, lick. I don't want no man, right (Mm-mm-mm-mm).Open yuh mouth (Mm-mm-mm-mm. Make that tongue go (Mm-mm-mm-mm) (Murda, 'pon my ah, ah, Shenseea)"
On Thursday, the Dancehall star took to Twitter to tease her new single with Megan, tweeting:
“Finna teach you how to LICK. I always wanted to write a suck ***** song…some of y’all need guidance on how to eat."
I always wanted to write a suck p*ssy song...some of y'all need guidance on how to eat 🙄— ShenseeaOfficial 🐉 (@SHENYENG) January 20, 2022
Earlier this week, Shenseea took to Instagram to reveal the visuals for the spicy new track, sharing:
"Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY!”
No stranger to dropping polarizing tracks, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the BoogzDaBeast produced track, rapping:
"Bust it open, bend over, put my back in it/ He addicted like it got a little crack in it/ Suck it like a crab leg, I’m cracking it/ Take it out, catch your breath, get back in it.”
"Lick" is the follow-up track to Shenseea successful social media banger, "Dolly" and is set to be featured on her debut album Alpha, out March 11 via Interscope. In a 2021 interview with Dancehall Mag, the star opened up about what fans can expect from the album, sharing:
It’s gonna be lit, I’m telling you. It’s going to have different, different vibes. It’s going to have an interracial mix. It’s just a mix of Shenseea and what I have to offer.
Check the full video for "Lick" above.