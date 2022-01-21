Miami Woman Accused Of Running Broward Spas For Prostitution

A South Florida woman is facing charges after four spas were allegedly busted for prostitution, according to Local 10.

The Broward Sheriff's Office accuses 47-year-old Maricela Ramirez, of Miami, of having her female employees solicit sex for money at these Broward County locations: G-Spa in Pembroke Park, Luna Azul Spa in Hollywood, Tan Spa in Hollywood, and Innovative Spa in Pompano Beach.

BSO Sgt. Sira Arroyo says there will be another investigation into whether the spa employees were forced into sex work. If so, Ramirez could face additional human trafficking charges.

"What we look for is signs that someone is being forced and coerced," Arroyo said. "At that point, we depend on the victim to tell us what is happening because their testimony is essential in these cases. At this point, we cannot determine if there is human trafficking here."