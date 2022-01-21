Miami Woman Accused Of Running Broward Spas For Prostitution

By Zuri Anderson

January 21, 2022

Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections

A South Florida woman is facing charges after four spas were allegedly busted for prostitution, according to Local 10.

The Broward Sheriff's Office accuses 47-year-old Maricela Ramirez, of Miami, of having her female employees solicit sex for money at these Broward County locations: G-Spa in Pembroke Park, Luna Azul Spa in Hollywood, Tan Spa in Hollywood, and Innovative Spa in Pompano Beach.

BSO Sgt. Sira Arroyo says there will be another investigation into whether the spa employees were forced into sex work. If so, Ramirez could face additional human trafficking charges.

"What we look for is signs that someone is being forced and coerced," Arroyo said. "At that point, we depend on the victim to tell us what is happening because their testimony is essential in these cases. At this point, we cannot determine if there is human trafficking here."

BSO and Hollywood Police detectives have been investigating this alleged prostitution ring since 2019, according to reporters. Investigators served warrants at Ramirez's home and the four businesses, they added.

Ramirez was arrested Thursday (January 20) and booked into a Miami-Dade County jail on charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, money laundering and the use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony, officials say. She's expected to be taken to Broward to face those charges.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices