Nashville Police Arrest Man For Attacking Woman With Hair Dryer

Police in Nashville arrested a man this week they said used a hair dryer to attack a woman back in October.

According to WKRN, a verbal argument between a man and a woman inside a residence at a Trevecca Towers building on October 28 reportedly turned violent when 26-year-old Martez Horton walked into a room where three others were sitting. When he was asked "why is he always hanging around older females," Horton allegedly grabbed a hair dryer and began swinging it at the victim.

Officers said the woman, whose name has not been released, was hit on the side of the head with the hair dryer but that she didn't appear to have visible signs of injury. Regardless, she was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Police took Horton into custody on Thursday (January 20) after a photo lineup and getting more information from witnesses. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. As of Friday afternoon, no other information, such as if he remains in custody, has been released.

This assault joins the list of other incidents around Nashville where someone attacked others with a strange weapon of choice, such as a diner who reportedly attacked restaurant guests with a large chain or a man at Nashville hotel who crafted a "shirt weapon."