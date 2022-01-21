‘A Christmas Story' Sequel Will Bring Back Peter Billingsley As Ralphie

It’s been nearly four decades after everyone (including Santa Claus) cautioned Ralphie that he’d shoot his eye out with his coveted Red Ryder BB gun. Now, fans of A Christmas Story are getting a sequel starring Peter Billingsley himself. Billingsley, who starred as Ralphie in the 1983 holiday classic, is slated return as the star of the upcoming movie.

Legendary and Warner Bros. are teaming up to film A Christmas Story Christmas, which will stream on HBO Max. Through Wild West Picture Show Productions, Billinsley will produce the movie with Vince Vaughn, per the Hollywood Reporter. The sequel is reportedly set to start filming in Hungary next month.

A Christmas Story Christmas aims to follow “Ralphie, now adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man.”

The original film, set in the 1940s, centers on Ralphie as he “attempts to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.” It’s packed with iconic moments along the way, including the “oh, fudge” exclamation, the “fra-GEE-leh” leg lamp and the “pink nightmare” bunny suit.

A Christmas Story is set in Indiana, and was filmed in Toronto, located in Ontario, Canada, and in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can flock to the Cleveland house, which has been “restored to its movie splendor.” The year-round attraction offers tours and overnight stays, with the Bumpus house next door and a museum across the street. The museum is packed with “original props, costumes and memorabilia from the film,” — including Randy’s snowsuit, the family car and other items — “as well as hundreds of rare behind-the-scenes photos.”