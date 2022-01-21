Potatoes Shut Down Minnesota Freeway After Semi Crash

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 21, 2022

Potatoes, Iceland
Photo: Getty Images

All Eastbound lanes were closed on a Minnesota interstate after a crash spilled potatoes everywhere.

According to KARE 11, on Thursday (January 21), a semi carrying a load of potatoes crashed with another semi on I-94 going eastbound in the Northwest metro.

The lanes were closed from County Road 19 in the Albertville area. As the potatoes went all over the interstate, cars began to hit them and other debris from the semi's crashing, causing more wrecks along the interstate.

Not only were potatoes everywhere, but they also began to freeze to the ground due to the low temperatures in the state, making the clean-up take hours.

Authorities say there were some injuries reported, but they believe none were life-threatening.

Twitter user DrLeslie_MD tweeted about the incident saying:

"OMGGGG in Minnesota right now it is -15 degrees and a truck crashed and all of the potatoes it was hauling spilled out and are now frozen to the freeway so now nobody can drive on the frozen potato freeway"

In just one day, her tweet has received nearly 18,000 retweets and over 171,000 likes on Twitter.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. and detours were put in place until 9 a.m.

