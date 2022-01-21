Prince William Told Kate Middleton Not To Get 'Any Ideas' About More Kids
By Emily Lee
January 21, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited health care workers at Clitheroe Community Hospital as one of their royal engagements this week. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were introduced to Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their baby daughter, Anastasia. Kate asked to hold Anastasia, which prompted her husband to give the proud parents a lighthearted warning.
"Don't give my wife any more ideas!" William joked, before adding to his wife: "Don't take her with you!" Kate and the onlookers laughed at William's candid comment.
Kate and William are already parents to three children: Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Though rumors occasionally spring up about the couple's desire to expand their family, William and Kate have never commented on this publicly in a serious manner. This isn't the first time the Cambridges have joked about baby number four during royal engagements, though. Back in 2019, Kate said she was "feeling broody" after meeting a father and his baby while visiting Northern Ireland. When the father asked if Kate had any plan for baby number four, Kate joked: "I think William would be a little worried."
Kate and William aren't just parents to their three children, either. They're also parents to a cocker spaniel puppy. They've shared few details about their new pup, but they welcomed their latest addition after the loss of their previous family dog, Lupo.
During their visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, William and Kate were introduced to another adorable pup, which Kate thought would make their own dog a bit jealous. "Our dog is going to be very upset," she said. "She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?'"