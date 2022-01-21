Ready...Or Not: Fugees Completely Cancel Their 25th Anniversary Tour

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Image

As fans were gearing up for the highly anticipated Fugees reunion tour, the band announced on Friday that their long-awaited tour is cancelled. In a statement shared to the group's official social media page, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras shared with fans:

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe."

The statement continued:

"And idea sparked to honour and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work, We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support throughout the years.”

The news comes just months after the legendary hip hop group announced that they'd be embarking on a world tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic 1996 album The Score. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group announced in October that they would be rescheduling tour dates in 2022 to ensure "the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open.” Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has forced the tour to be canceled altogether.

No word on if the group plans to honor the 25th anniversary of The Score in another way.

