Snake & Alligator Removed From Northeast Ohio Home Where Man Was Found Dead

Northeast Ohio authorities extracted a couple of unwanted reptiles from a home where the occupant was found dead.

The Lakewood Police Department confirmed to Cleveland’s Fox 8 News that officers removed a dwarf caiman (similar to an alligator) and a snake from the home, where a man, 30, was found dead upstairs. It happened Thursday evening (January 20). An animal control officer took the snake and the dwarf caiman to an animal shelter.

Capt. Gary Stone told WKYC-TV that the animals will be transferred to a reptile rescue after being held at the Lakewood Animal Shelter. Stone also clarified that the call officers received was not related to the animals.

Additional details were not immediately clear on Friday (January 21).