This Deli Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Ohio

Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the hidden gems that might surprise some customers. The U.S. is packed with “hole in the wall” restaurants that offer delicious meals in simple settings. That’s why Love Food, the “tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state:

“Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.”

So, which restaurant stands out in Ohio? Brown Bag Deli, located in Columbus. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“This cute corner deli in Columbus’ Historic German Village is considered the go-to place to satisfy sandwich cravings. People rave about Brown Bag Deli menu favourites like The Village Addiction, sourdough with smoked turkey, havarti cheese and cranberry mayonnaise, and sriracha-spiced Inferno. Sides like devilled eggs and potato salad laced with mustard are also delicious.”

See the rest of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants here.