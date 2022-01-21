This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Georgia

Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the hidden gems that might surprise some customers. The U.S. is packed with “hole in the wall” restaurants that offer delicious meals in simple settings. That’s why Love Food, the “tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state:

“Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.”

So, which restaurant stands out in Georgia? Southern Soul Barbeque, located in St. Simons Island. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“Southern Soul Barbeque on St Simons, one of Georgia's Golden Isles, is housed in a 1950s-built gas station where attendants once dressed in bikinis while filling up car tanks. Things have moved on a little and now this charmingly ramshackle restaurant is famous for its delicious slow-smoked barbecue. Instead of gas, servers dispense tender beef, pork, turkey and wild game to devoted customers and lucky passers-by every day.”

See the rest of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants here.