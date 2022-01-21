This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Michigan

Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the hidden gems that might surprise some customers. The U.S. is packed with “hole in the wall” restaurants that offer delicious meals in simple settings. That’s why Love Food, the “tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state:

“Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.”

So, which restaurant stands out in Michigan? Mr. Kabob, which has various locations. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“You might expect to find food this flavoursome and vibrant in a treasured neighbourhood restaurant. But in a gas station off the highway? Perhaps not. Mr. Kabob's original location opened in a Berkley gas station in 2003 and proved so popular there are now several other locations, including one in downtown Detroit. Each one serves up flavoursome food like zingy fattoush salad, moreish pitta wraps and beautifully marinated meats.”

