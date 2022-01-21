This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Missouri

Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the hidden gems that might surprise some customers. The U.S. is packed with “hole in the wall” restaurants that offer delicious meals in simple settings. That’s why Love Food, the “tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state:

“Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.”

So, which restaurant stands out in Missouri? Broadway Diner, located in Columbia. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“The legendary Broadway Diner serves homemade classics like biscuits smothered with lashings of rich, creamy gravy in an atmosphere that’s both fun and comforting. Customers love the signature breakfasts like the The Stretch, a generous serving of scrambled eggs, chilli, onions, cheese and hash browns. The interior is classic diner style with red booths, pink and blue tabletops and a long counter lined with leather-cushioned stools.”

