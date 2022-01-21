This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

January 24, 2022

Traditional American breakfast with pancakes, fried eggs, bacon, sausage and ham served in a diner
Photo: Getty Images

Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the hidden gems that might surprise some customers. The U.S. is packed with “hole in the wall” restaurants that offer delicious meals in simple settings. That’s why Love Food, the “tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state:

“Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.”

So, which restaurant stands out in Nebraska? Hi-Way Diner, located in Lincoln. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“In an ordinary looking low-rise structure off the Highway 2, Hi-Way Diner is a classic, no-frills spot that serves up reliably delicious comfort food. Breakfast is the thing to order at any time of day, with favourites including eggs Benedict and anything with hash browns. Diners even get the third egg free, while the sandwiches are stuffed with fillings like chicken strips and meatloaf.”

See the rest of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants here.

