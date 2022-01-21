This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Wisconsin

Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the hidden gems that might surprise some customers. The U.S. is packed with “hole in the wall” restaurants that offer delicious meals in simple settings. That’s why Love Food, the “tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state:

“Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.”

So, which restaurant stands out in Wisconsin? Al’s Hamburger Shop, located in Green Bay. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“This cute and decidedly old-school burger joint dates back to 1934 and is a favourite among locals and anyone else in the know. The menu at Al’s Hamburger Shop is simple yet perfectly executed. A range of classic and speciality burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and shakes are served up to happy customers, who perch at the few blue leather-topped stools or grab a cosy booth.”

See the rest of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants here.