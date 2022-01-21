This Is What A $500,000 House Looks Like In Florida

When you're shopping the market for a home, location is just as important as the mortgage. Depending on where you live, you could nab a mansion, a quirky, one-of-a-kind home, or just a one-bedroom apartment for the same price.

To give you an idea of this, MoneyWise looked for homes in every state around the $500,000 price tag. "To demonstrate just how radical the difference can be, we’ve highlighted one residence in the most populated city in each state on Realtor.com," according to the website.

So what can you get for half a million in Florida? Writers say you can get a stunning four-bedroom home in the beautiful Queens Harbor community in Jacksonville:

"This pretty 3,047-square-foot Queens Harbour home features an open layout, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three-car garage. It also has something most people looking for a home in Jacksonville will consider a must: proximity to the beach. Those summers are hot."

How much does this stunning home cost? $539,000. Check out the photos here.

Click here to check out other impressive or surprising houses for similar prices across the country.