This Minneapolis Restaurant Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Place In Minnesota

Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the hidden gems that might surprise some customers. The U.S. is packed with “hole in the wall” restaurants that offer delicious meals in simple settings. That’s why Love Food, the “tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state:

“Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.”

So, which restaurant stands out in Minnesota? Al’s Breakfast, located in Minneapolis. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“The location of Al’s Breakfast could hardly be more apt: this tiny slice in the wall is in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighbourhood, and is just as adorable as the location suggests. It claims to be the narrowest diner in Minneapolis with a width of just 10 feet (3m) – so skinny it’s a wonder there’s enough space for the huge breakfasts that have been served up here since 1950. People love the place for its fun, old-school atmosphere and warm, friendly service.”

