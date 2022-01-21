Earlier this month, Machine Gun Kelly got down on one knee and proposed to Megan Fox. The headline-making couple shared their special moment on Instagram shortly after.

According to insiders close to the newly engaged couple, friends and family were not surprised to see MGK and Fox take this next step in their relationship. "They had been talking about it for a while," the insider told People.

"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together," the source continued. "They are always together for each other's professional and personal events."

"She always likes to be by his side," the insider added. "All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of ten times, Megan will be there."