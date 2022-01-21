Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'Spend Every Waking Second Together'
By Emily Lee
January 21, 2022
Earlier this month, Machine Gun Kelly got down on one knee and proposed to Megan Fox. The headline-making couple shared their special moment on Instagram shortly after.
According to insiders close to the newly engaged couple, friends and family were not surprised to see MGK and Fox take this next step in their relationship. "They had been talking about it for a while," the insider told People.
"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together," the source continued. "They are always together for each other's professional and personal events."
"She always likes to be by his side," the insider added. "All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of ten times, Megan will be there."
Fox professed her undying love for her fiance when sharing a sweet video of his proposal. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," she wrote. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."
"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."
Rather than sharing the proposal vide on his own Instagram, MGK shared the ring her personally designed for Fox, explaining the meaning in his caption. "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.
The happy couple jetted off to Italy shortly after the proposal. It's safe to say these two are enjoying their engagement already.