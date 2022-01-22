1 NYPD Officer Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After Harlem Shooting

A New York City police officer was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Harlem apartment Friday (January 21) night.

NYPD officials identified Jason Rivera, 22, as the officer killed in the incident and didn't reveal the identity of the second officer in critical condition on Saturday (January 22), NBC News reports.

The two officers involved in Friday's incident were the fifth and sixth from the New York City Police Department shot this year, according to NBC News.

Rivera and the unidentified officers responded to a 911 call from a mother involved in a dispute with her son at around 6:15 p.m. and located the woman and one son in front of the apartment upon arrival.

The officers walked through a narrow hallway to the rear bedroom and the suspect, identified as Lawshawn Mcneil, 47, reportedly fired without warning, according to James Essig, chief of detectives, during a news conference at Harlem Hospital on Saturday.

“As our first officer approached the bedroom, the door swings open and numerous shots are fired, striking both officers,” Essig said via NBC News.

Essig said McNeil was shot in the head and arm by a third officer who also responded to the incident.

A spokesperson with the NYPD confirmed McNeil was listed as being in critcial condition, despite initial reports that he had died, early Saturday morning.

A Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine reported as being stolen in Baltimore in 2017 was taken from the crime scene.