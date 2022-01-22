Adele FaceTimes Stunned Fans Who Traveled To Vegas For 'Weekends' Residency

A group of Adele fans got the shock of a lifetime Friday night (January 21) after receiving an incoming FaceTime call from the 33-year-old herself.

Adele surprised her loyal fans with a personal call after they traveled to Las Vegas for her highly-anticipated "Weekends With Adele" residency, which was postponed Thursday night (January 20). The "Easy On Me" singer offered a tearful apology to disappointed ticket holders who had flown into Sin City for the concert –– one fan, Adrian Martell, traveled from Mexico.



"Seriously ... you've done a lot for us, and we're so thankful," Martell, told the singer over FaceTime. "I really don't mind coming back from Mexico," the fan added as Adele apologized profusely.

"I'm thankful for you being so graceful to me," Adele said. "I really appreciate that," she added before vowing to have a free meet-and-greet at the rescheduled show for the fans who, like Martell, already arrived at Caesar's Palace for the concert.