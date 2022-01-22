Adele FaceTimes Stunned Fans Who Traveled To Vegas For 'Weekends' Residency
By Regina Park
January 22, 2022
A group of Adele fans got the shock of a lifetime Friday night (January 21) after receiving an incoming FaceTime call from the 33-year-old herself.
Adele surprised her loyal fans with a personal call after they traveled to Las Vegas for her highly-anticipated "Weekends With Adele" residency, which was postponed Thursday night (January 20). The "Easy On Me" singer offered a tearful apology to disappointed ticket holders who had flown into Sin City for the concert –– one fan, Adrian Martell, traveled from Mexico.
"Seriously ... you've done a lot for us, and we're so thankful," Martell, told the singer over FaceTime. "I really don't mind coming back from Mexico," the fan added as Adele apologized profusely.
"I'm thankful for you being so graceful to me," Adele said. "I really appreciate that," she added before vowing to have a free meet-and-greet at the rescheduled show for the fans who, like Martell, already arrived at Caesar's Palace for the concert.
LE HABLÉ A ADELE DE TI Y NOS SOLTAMOS LLORANDO JUNTOS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HDKeoJo8dW— Adrian Martell (@adriansanchezma) January 22, 2022
Adele got a concert of her own during some of the surprise calls, with fans joining in song together, serenading her.
"I'm still not over this," Brandon A. Jackson, who led the serenade, wrote on Instagram. "I not only got to FaceTime with @adele, but I got to serenade her as well!😱
"Serious props to her and her amazing team for continuing to make dreams come true. Bump the lemonade....they took lemons, turned them into grapes, and made freaking wine! ❤🍋🫐🍷I can't wait to come back and spend another weekend with you! ❤❤❤❤"
Check out other fan FaceTimes and the note she left in the pop-up concert merchandise shop below.
UPDATE: Adele just facetimed her and told her she’s gonna cover all her costs, fly her out to the next concert, she’s gonna get to gift her the shirt, and they’re gonna drink wine together. SHE WON!!!! pic.twitter.com/8QkkIjj8J8— Nas (@oyehaanji) January 22, 2022
An absolute dream come true❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTFEduBsfG— QUEEN ADELE💚 (@AdeleisQueenn) January 22, 2022
❤Adele @Adele left a note for fans at Caesar's Palace ❤— Adelettes (@Adelettes2) January 22, 2022
📸Photo by Miah @wosofilms pic.twitter.com/SDtAtePWMZ