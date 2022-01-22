Chris Lane sent a heartfelt message of thanks to fans who sent prayers of support ahead of his father's successful cancer surgery.

"Y'all, I appreciate all the prayers. My dad's surgery went well today. He is in recovery now. We are still praying that he does well in recovery and really praying that they got it all," the country singer told his fans on Instagram late Friday night (January 21).

"I really appreciate everybody that's reached out, and each and every one of you that are praying. Love y'all," he added.

The 37-year-old "Fill Them Boots" singer hasn't revealed what type of cancer his father is battling, but the two are pretty close. In 2020, Lane shared a touching Father's Day tribute, posting a photo of the two posing in suits.