Chris Lane Updates Fans On His Dad's Condition After Cancer Surgery
By Regina Park
January 22, 2022
Chris Lane sent a heartfelt message of thanks to fans who sent prayers of support ahead of his father's successful cancer surgery.
"Y'all, I appreciate all the prayers. My dad's surgery went well today. He is in recovery now. We are still praying that he does well in recovery and really praying that they got it all," the country singer told his fans on Instagram late Friday night (January 21).
"I really appreciate everybody that's reached out, and each and every one of you that are praying. Love y'all," he added.
The 37-year-old "Fill Them Boots" singer hasn't revealed what type of cancer his father is battling, but the two are pretty close. In 2020, Lane shared a touching Father's Day tribute, posting a photo of the two posing in suits.
Lane became a father himself in June after he and wife Lauren welcomed a baby boy, Dutton Walker Lane.
Lauren previously shared with People that little Dutton is already taking on some of the characteristics of the Lane men:
"It cracks me up because he already has a very expressive brow," she told the publication. "He'll lift one eyebrow or furrow his brow. And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that is Chris/Chris' dad.' And then, he'll do other things that remind me of my dad. It's so weird to look at your baby and see your father-in-law and your father!"