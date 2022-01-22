'Good Morning Gorgeous': Mary J. Blige Reveals Tracklist For New Album

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is letting her fans know she's on the way and she's coming correct!

Mary J. Blige revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which is set to drop February 11 –– just two days before she hits the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

Last month, the R&B legend announced the new album, which will be her first since Strength of a Woman released in 2017 and also her first on the 300 Entertainment label who she joined last year.

Good Morning Gorgeous boasts features from Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Usher, and Fivio Foreign.



On Thursday (January 20), MJB dropped a single from the album, "Rent Money" which features fellow NYC-native Dave East.