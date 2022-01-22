'Good Morning Gorgeous': Mary J. Blige Reveals Tracklist For New Album
By Regina Park
January 22, 2022
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is letting her fans know she's on the way and she's coming correct!
Mary J. Blige revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which is set to drop February 11 –– just two days before she hits the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.
Last month, the R&B legend announced the new album, which will be her first since Strength of a Woman released in 2017 and also her first on the 300 Entertainment label who she joined last year.
Good Morning Gorgeous boasts features from Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Usher, and Fivio Foreign.
On Thursday (January 20), MJB dropped a single from the album, "Rent Money" which features fellow NYC-native Dave East.
In an interview with Tamron Hall, the 51-year-old said GMG was "something I had to do" and "something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things I used to hate."
"Wait till you hear it," she said, "it's gonna blow everybody's mind."
Check out the complete tracklist below:
- "No Idea"
- "Love Will Never"
- "Here With Me" (featuring Anderson .Paak)
- "Rent Money" (featuring Dave East)
- "Amazing" (featuring DJ Khaled)
- "GMG Interlude"
- "Good Morning Gorgeous"
- "Come See About Me"
- "On Top" (featuring Fivio Foreign)
- "Love Without the Heartbreak"
- "Falling In Love"
- "Enough"
- "Need Love" (featuring Usher)