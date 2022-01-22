John Legend wants you to "Save Room" in your skincare routine for his new business venture.

"Everybody has skin," the 43-year-old award-winning entertainer explained to Fortune about the inspiration behind his latest venture, "and everybody cares about their skin, and everybody cares about presenting themselves well in every situation."

The skincare brand doesn't currently have a name but according to reports, the "You Deserve It All" singer is teaming up with A-Frame Brands –– the LA-based holdings company founded by author-activist-actor Hill Harper and entrepreneur Ari Bloom.

A-Frame Brands is behind Naomi Osaka's skincare brand KINLÓ last year and is currently working with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union launch a baby care line called Proudly.

"I love that they have a really diverse team and are concerned with making the world a better place," the singer said of working with A-Frame.

