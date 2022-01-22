Major Toy Company To Move Its Headquarters To Arizona

By Dani Medina

January 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Funko, the toy company known for its pop culture collectible figures, is moving its headquarters from Washington to Arizona.

According to the Phoenix Business Journal, Funko's distributing operations will be consolidated into a single warehouse in Buckeye, Arizona, instead of the two warehouses it had in Washington. Despite the move, the flagship store and warehouses are expected to stay put.

Funko signed a lease for an 863,000-square-foot facility in September. The Buckeye headquarters project is "expandable by 211,000 square feet," according to the Phoenix Business Journal. This facility will be the largest space leased by Funko when complete. It's expected to be built by early 2022.

"We will be working with our distribution center employees to support them through the transition, including potential relocation and/or other opportunities within the organization. Funko will continue its investment in the city of Everett and is currently hiring for dozens of positions across the company," a company spokesperson told the Phoenix Business Journal.

As of right now, it's still unclear how many employees will be affected by the move. The Arizona headquarters will employ about 360 people. As of 2020, the toymaker employed 777 people and reported $653 million in revenue.

