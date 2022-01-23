Chris Janson Announces 'Halfway To Crazy' Tour
By Regina Park
January 23, 2022
Country singer Chris Janson announced his "Halfway To Crazy" Tour on Sunday (January 23) via Twitter.
"Kicking off in just a few weeks!!" the "Done" singer wrote in the tour announcement. The first show of the 16-stop tour is set to be Dubuque, Iowa on February 11 at the Five Flags Center.
The singer will also be making stops in Tennessee, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky Georgia, and more from February to April 2022.
News of the tour comes just two days after the Missouri native released the official music video of his song "All In," which is the title track of his upcoming fourth studio album.
Kicking off in just a few weeks!! Get your tickets #Halfwaytocrazytour Iowa, Kansas , Ohio , Kentucky, Georgia, TN ,Mo & Møre...... pic.twitter.com/qOfSmiLGFS— Chris Janson (@janson_chris) January 23, 2022
"Halfway to Crazy" will mark sort of a return to touring for the "Bye Mom" singer who last hit the road back in fall 2019 for the 22-date "Real Friends" tour.
Since then, Janson has kept busy, making several appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, performing at the CMA Awards, and multiple festivals.
On Instagram, the singer posted a snippet of the official "All In" video, writing that the song is "a snapshot of our real life." The video features photos of Janson and his wife Kelly Lynn.
Check out the IG post and official video below.