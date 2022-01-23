Chris Janson Announces 'Halfway To Crazy' Tour

"Get your tickets!"

Country singer Chris Janson announced his "Halfway To Crazy" Tour on Sunday (January 23) via Twitter.

"Kicking off in just a few weeks!!" the "Done" singer wrote in the tour announcement. The first show of the 16-stop tour is set to be Dubuque, Iowa on February 11 at the Five Flags Center.

The singer will also be making stops in Tennessee, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky Georgia, and more from February to April 2022.

News of the tour comes just two days after the Missouri native released the official music video of his song "All In," which is the title track of his upcoming fourth studio album.