It's not everyday you see an ultra rare pair of Jordans, and it's even more rare to actually own them. That is, unless you have friends like DJ Khaled.

Kanye West left Miami Saturday (January 22) owning his own pair of the Jordan 3 Retro DJ Khaled "Father of Asahd" after working in the studio with the producer.

"You wear a size 12, right?" Khaled said in a video posted to Instagram Story. Ye was nothing but smiles receiving the sneakers –– 100 pairs of which have ever been made.

"Praise God," Ye says while holding the newly gifted shoes, already planning what he's going to wear with them.