DJ Khaled Gifts Kanye West Ultra Rare Pair Of Jordans During Studio Session

By Regina Park

January 23, 2022

Photo: Instagram @djkhaled

It's not everyday you see an ultra rare pair of Jordans, and it's even more rare to actually own them. That is, unless you have friends like DJ Khaled.

Kanye West left Miami Saturday (January 22) owning his own pair of the Jordan 3 Retro DJ Khaled "Father of Asahd" after working in the studio with the producer.

"You wear a size 12, right?" Khaled said in a video posted to Instagram Story. Ye was nothing but smiles receiving the sneakers –– 100 pairs of which have ever been made.

"Praise God," Ye says while holding the newly gifted shoes, already planning what he's going to wear with them.

Photo: Instagram @djkhaled

The Jordan X DJ Khaled collab first dropped in 2020 and marked a follow up to the "Grateful" DJ Khaled x Jordan 3 released in 2017.

If you were able to get your hands on the blue hued "Father of Asahd," the purchase could run you upwards of $15,000 or more.

Earlier this year, Fat Joe toured Khaled's massive sneaker closet, dubbing the "We the Best" producer the "Sneaker King." The crown might be hard to take from him since he's handing out gifts like these.

Photo: Instagram @djkhaled
