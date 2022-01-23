Dolly Parton found an exciting reason to get back to traditional country bluegrass –– she wrote a book!

The 76-year-old country icon shared Sunday morning (January 23) that she hadn't "planned on" working on an album for a book she co-wrote, but that she's excited to get back to the genre.

"Well it's been about 20 years since I've got to do some good, traditional country bluegrass music, and I love that style of music and I've been looking for a good reason to do it," Parton says in a video clip shared to Twitter.

The "Here You Come Again" singer announced she co-wrote a book, Run, Rose, Run with James Patterson that's "about a country girl who's running from something" –– which you'll have to read to find out.

"But, throughout the book, she's singing on stage and it's all in Nashville and it's really all about country music and that authentic feel," she added.

"I hadn't planned on writing an album," Parton admitted, "but then as we started writing the book, I thought, 'Well, this is such a perfect reason for me to write songs."