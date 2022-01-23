Foo Fighters Show Love For Muppets With New Song 'Fraggle Rock Rock'

Kids of the '80s, rejoice! Jim Henson's beloved Fraggle Rock series has officially been rebooted. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered on Friday (January 21) along with a soundtrack that features Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, Daveed Diggs, and the Foo Fighters.

The Foos' contribution is "Fraggle Rock Rock" — a catchy ode to the show's original theme song, with silly lyrics like "Gonna flip, flop, skippity hop/ Back to Fraggle Rock."

Along with the song, the band shared what appears to be a clip from the show. In the video, the Foos are playing a concert that gets interrupted by a muppet who really wants to play with them. Dave Grohl continually shoves him away from the microphone before throwing him off the stage entirely.

“Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back!” a Back to the Rock show synopsis exclaims. “Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.”

The revival follows the successful Zoom-shot Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts that aired in 2020.

This isn't the first time Grohl has shown his love for muppets. In 2011, he made a cameo in The Muppets movie, and in 2019 he performed a song called "Here We Go" with Big Bird and Elmo in Sesame Street.

Listen to "Fraggle Rock Rock" above and see the show teaser below.