Thomas Rhett couldn't help but put some well-deserved bragging rights to use while making an exciting announcement.



Rhett, being a Georgia native and all, aptly seized the moment to shout out the University of Georgia Bulldogs while promoting his "Home Team" hats.

"So, we haven't released this hat in a very long time," the "Slow Down Summer" singer said in a video posted to Instagram over the weekend.



Except the "hat" he picked up was actually a Georgia Bulldogs helmet. "Oh wait, sorry I picked up the wrong one," he says, holding the 2022 College Football National Champions' gear up. "Go Dawgs!" he added, before announcing the re-launch of some of his original merch.



"Since 2015, a lot of my friends and family have been asking when this hat is going to be relaunched," he said.



"We just revamped the Home Team, re-launched the Home Team," he shared, revealing that the original design is one of his favorites, "it's kind of where it all started," he said, "no pun intended."

Rhett shared that premium members of the Home Team can order the original design right now. The singer also shared that signing up to be a premium member could land you early tickets to the "Bringing the Bar to You" Tour which kicks off in June.

