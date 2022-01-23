Woman Finds $3 Million Lottery Prize In Her Spam Folder

By Bill Galluccio

January 23, 2022

Laura Spears
Photo: Michigan Lottery

A Michigan woman is $3 million richer because she happened to check her spam folder. Laura Spears purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket online for December 31, 2021, drawing but never checked to see if she won.

A few days later, Spears was skimming through her spam folder, looking for a missing email, when she saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying that she won.

"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket," Spears told Michigan Lottery officials. "A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million," she explained.

Spears, 55, said that she plans to use the money to get an early start on retirement.

To make sure she doesn't miss any other emails from the Michigan Lottery, Spears said that she added them to her safe senders list and will be sure to check her spam folder more often.

