2022 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed: Thomas Rhett & More

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is returning to Austin, Texas this May, and a star-studded group of country music's biggest artists will be taking over the stage.

This year's festival, taking place on Saturday, May 7th at the new Moody Center in Austin, will feature performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more, and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.

Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT).