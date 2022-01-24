2022 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed: Thomas Rhett & More
By Taylor Fields
January 25, 2022
The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is returning to Austin, Texas this May, and a star-studded group of country music's biggest artists will be taking over the stage.
This year's festival, taking place on Saturday, May 7th at the new Moody Center in Austin, will feature performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more, and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.
Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT).
Capital One Cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, February 1st at 11am ET/8am PT (10am CT) through Thursday, February 3rd at 11am ET/8am PT (10am CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a VIP cardholder event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring an intimate performance by Thomas Rhett, complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4th at 1pm ET/10am PT (12pm CT) via Ticketmaster.com.