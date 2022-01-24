Bad Bunny Announces Big Plans For 2022: World’s Hottest Stadium Tour

Bad Bunny has big plans for 2022.

After recently selling out his highly anticipated El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour, which is set to begin next month, Bad Bunny has announced another upcoming tour. The 'Yonaguni' artist revealed he will also embark on a 29-date stadium tour in 2022.

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour will begin on August 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando, before heading to a number of other major U.S. Cities, including Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Fenway Park in Boston. Alesso will be a special guest for 11 dates on the World's Hottest Tour, while Diplo will appear at two of the shows.

There will be a pre-sale for tickets on Wednesday (January 26) beginning at 12 p.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, (January 28) at 12 p.m. Based on how quickly his previous tour tickets sold out, these are likely to seel out super fast, as well.