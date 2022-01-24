Check Your Tickets! Two $1 Million Lotto Tickets Sold In Chicago

Two lucky Illinois residents are holding onto winning $1 million lotto tickets.

According to a news release from the Illinois Lottery, since (January 14), two separate people won $1 million while playing the lottery.

The first million-dollar Lotto ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night's (January 17) drawing. The winning numbers were 03, 21, 26, 36, 45 and 49. It was sold at King Supermarket, located at 400 E. 41st St. in Chicago.

The second winning million-dollar Lotto ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night's (January 15) drawing. The winning numbers were 12, 13, 23, 29, 49 and 50 and was sold at Johnsons Lighthouse Pointe and Car Wash, located at 1 W. St. Charles Rd. in Villa Park.

Joel Johnson, store manager of Johnsons Lighthouse Pointe and Car Wash, told the Illinois Lottery that he hopes the winner is someone they know.

"Our store has been a fixture of the community since 1991, so most of our customers are local," Johnson said. "I don't know who won, but I hope that it's someone from our hometown."

This is the second time Johnsons Lighthouse Pointe and Car Wash has had a winning $1 million ticket sold at their location. In 2004, they sold a winning $1 million Instant ticket.

When businesses sell winning lottery tickets, they receive a cash bonus. In this case, both retailers will receive a $10,000 cash bonus.

"The selling bonus couldn't have come at a better time," Johnson noted. "We're going to use the majority of the money to pay bills impacted by the Covid pandemic but also plan to share some of the winnings with our dedicated and loyal store employees."

Both winners have yet to come forward with their winning tickets. Each winner has exactly one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

If interested in participating in other Illinois Lotteries, the next Illinois Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $82 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $396 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $6.8 million.

For more information on the Illinois Lottery, you can check out the official Illinois Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.