Dow Down For 7th Straight Day As Stocks Near Worst Month Since March 2020

By Bill Galluccio

January 24, 2022

Markets Open After Losing Ground On Wednesday
Photo: Getty Images

The stock market continued to slide on Monday (January 24) amid ongoing tensions with Russia over its military buildup near the border of Ukraine and concerns about a possible rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

“The big story so far in 2022 has been the rapid move higher in interest rates, which is prompting investors to re-assess valuations for some of the most expensive segments of the market and rotate into value stocks,” said David Lefkowitz, head of equities Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, according to CNBC.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 1,000 points but recovered slightly and was trading down over 600 points by the mid-afternoon. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were both down by more than two percent.

It has not been a good month for the stock market. The Dow Jones is down over seven percent and is on pace for its biggest one-month loss since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Going into Monday, the Dow had seven straight days in the red.

The S&P 500 is down by more than ten percent this month and is facing its worst January performance ever. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is down around 14% since the start of the year and is on pace for its worth month since October 2008 when it plunged 17.7%.

