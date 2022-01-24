Healthcare Workers Getting This Special Freebie In Oklahoma City

By Ginny Reese

January 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Healthcare workers across the state are working diligently to treat staggering numbers of COVID-19 patients. Because of their hard work and dedication, they now have another perk to look forward to, reported KFOR Oklahoma's News 4.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is giving healthcare workers and emergency responders free general admission from February 3rd through March 31st.

Healthcare workers will also be able to take advantage of discounted concessions and merchandise. They will enjoy 10% off of concessions, 10% off of merchandise, and $10 off of any ZOOfriends membership.

In addition to healthcare workers getting the perk, their families will also be treated. Immediate family members of healthcare workers will receive 50% off of their regular general admission prices. This offer will be good for up to four family members.

In order to get the free general admission into the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, healthcare workers will need to present a valid work ID or badge at the zoo's ticket window.

