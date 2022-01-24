Lauren Spencer-Smith Talks Epic Breakup Anthem 'Fingers Crossed'

Born in England and raised in Vancouver Island, Canada, Lauren has gained much recognition and a lot of fans for her heartfelt songs at just 18 years old. The singer went viral on YouTube in 2019 with her cover of Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way," which led to a guest performance on The Steve Harvey Show in 2015 when she was only 15. The following year, Lauren landed an American Idol audition where she was praised by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Since then, she's released several songs of her own, including "Back to Friends, "For Granted," and an album of cover songs called Unplugged, Vol. 1.

In her own words, she explained of her music, "I'm just an 18 year old with a lot of emotion and pain that I try to articulate into music for other people to relate to, and to help other people through their breakups and their traumas, whatever they may be. My music is very bedroom pop. It's very sad. It's very break up anthem. It can be angry, it can be depressing, but overall, hopefully it can be uplifting and helpful to other people. But, really my music is just all about boys."

Now, Lauren's song "Fingers Crossed" can be heard on the radio across the country. She told iHeartRadio of what it's been like, "When I hear my music on the radio, it is the most surreal feeling ever. It's one of those things you always dream of as a little girl, and you always want for yourself, and you manifest, you tell everyone you wanna be on the radio. So, to hear it actually happening just makes my inner child feel like all my dreams are coming true. It's so amazing, I'm so grateful, I'm so happy. But, overall it's just the craziest feeling in the whole world."