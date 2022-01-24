Rare Nirvana Photos To Be Sold As NFTs On Kurt Cobain's 55th Birthday

To celebrate what would have been Kurt Cobain's 55th birthday, on February 20, 2022, a series of rare Nirvana photos will be sold as NFTs.

According to Kerrang!, Pop Legendz is auctioning off the 28 photos captured by Faith West during their show at Philidelphia's J.C. Dobbs venue on October 1, 1991.

Half of the proceeds will go toward The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, and the other half to GRID Alternatives, an organization that installs solar power systems and provides job training for underserved communities.

“At the club that night, the air was thick with anticipation,” said Faith. “There was a buzz of excitement that said something awesome was about to transpire. Also, there was a sense of joy emanating from Cobain in his raucous guitar licks and the transcendent longing of his vocals… I can still hear the echo of the fuzzy guitar, and feel the energy in the room, when I recall it now, three decades later.”

Prices for the NFTs will range from $99 for a Nirvana Fan Club NFT image to 67 Ethereum (which is currently around $150,000, according to Kerrang!) for GIF artwork.

You can currently browse the full collection of photos on Rarible. And check out this rough audio recording of Nirvana's show with the Melvins that night to really immerse yourself.