Taylor Swift Calls Out Damon Albarn For Saying She Doesn't Write Her Songs

Taylor Swift is sounding off after a London-based musician told the L.A. Times that the “cardigan” singer doesn’t write her own songs. The L.A. Times shared its conversation with Damon Albarn ahead of his show at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. During the interview, Albarn said Swift “doesn’t write her own songs.”

Swift responded in a tweet on Monday afternoon (January 24), tagging Albarn: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Swift followed up: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering”

Albarn told the L.A. Times in a report published Sunday evening (January 23) that Swift didn’t write her own music. The L.A. Times writer replied “Of course she does. Co-writes some of them.” Then, Albarn told the Times: “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great. And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother [FINNEAS]. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Albarn responded to Swift's tweet following the backlash: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon”