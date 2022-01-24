The Most Delicious Italian Food In Washington Is At This Restaurant

Italian food is perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you want to grab a pizza or have a nice dining experience, there are plenty of Italian restaurants ready to serve you.

With hundreds, if not thousands, of Italian restaurants throughout the United States, where can you find the best one in Washington state? Eat This, Not That! tracked down a business in each state serving up the tastiest Italian cuisine. These eateries range from gelato shops to pizzerias and classic sit-down restaurants.

If you want amazing Italian food in the Evergreen State, head over to...

Sansonina Ristorante Italiano!

This is what writers said about this restaurant:

"For an intimate Italian experience, finding the perfect restaurant can prove challenging. This jewel tucked away in Renton guarantees a return trip. Their takes on linguine di mare and calamari fritti can please anyone, just make sure to leave room for dessert. No other cannoli can compare after you try their signature Pistachio cannoli."