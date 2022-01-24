These Washington Restaurants Are Among 2022's Top Places To Eat

Every year, Yelp releases its "Top 100 US Restaurants," and the 2022 rankings are out. The website rounds up the eateries reviewers are buzzing about the most.

"Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US," according to the website. "Most are affordable spots where you can enjoy a tasty meal for $30 or under—even in New York City."

Four Washington state eateries made the list this year and what Yelp says they're known for:

Copine (Seattle): "The menu changes, but recent reviewers loved the cannellini bean agnolotti (similar to ravioli), the black truffle risotto, and a house-made fennel-scented ricotta."

Pizzeria Credo (Seattle): "Locals love the Con Carne Pizza with sausage, pepperoni, and chorizo, and also the amazing Alla Sasa Pizza—half Margherita pizza, half calzone—topped and stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and sausage."

The Cottage (Bothell): "In addition to elegant dinners, The Cottage’s brunch features Baked Croissant French Toast and truly indulgent buttermilk biscuits and gravy. For lunch, try a burger made with Snake River Farms Wagyu beef."

Ristorante Paradiso (Kirkland): "Traditional Italian favorites such as Linguine Tutto Mare (pasta with mussels, clams, and shrimp) or Pollo alla Boscaiola (chicken with mushrooms) get top billing, as do the family-style platters of Lasagna al Forno and Linguine alla Norcina (with sausage)."

If you want to see Yelp's top picks for 2022, click here.